‘Botched surgery’ at Kozhikode MCH: medical board to meet on August 1

July 24, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police have recommended to the District Medical Officer (DMO), Kozhikode, the setting up of a medical board to inquire into the allegation raised by K.K. Harshina, a native of Adivaram, that a surgical instrument was left behind in her abdomen after a C-Section surgery performed at the Government Medical College Hospital in 2017.

The proposal follows an inquiry conducted by a team led by K. Sudarshan, Assistant Commissioner of Police attached to the Medical College police station. Ms. Harshina had lodged a complaint with the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) in February this year. Subsequently, the police filed a case against the superintendent, Institute of Maternal and Child Health of the hospital, and two doctors in the gynaecology department. Ms. Harshina had to live with the instrument, an artery forceps, in her abdomen, for around five years. It was removed through another surgery at the same hospital in 2022. Ms. Harshina has been staging an indefinite ‘satyagraha’ outside the hospital since May 22.

DMO K.K. Rajaram told The Hindu on Monday that it was a routine procedure in cases involving medical negligence to set up the medical board. The board, expected to meet on August 1, would be chaired by the DMO and a public prosecutor, a gynaecologist, an anaesthetist, and doctors from the departments of medicine, surgery, and forensic medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, Ms. Harshina had undergone C-Section surgeries at the Government Taluk Hospital, Thamarassery, on November 23, 2012, and March 15, 2016. The alleged incident happened during the third surgery on November 30, 2017. Though she was discharged from the hospital in December, Ms. Harshina had complained of unbearable pain and bleeding. She had sought treatment at various hospitals subsequently. However, the metal object was detected during the CT scan at another private hospital in September 2022.

According to sources, the police is reported to have highlighted Ms. Harshina’s claim that she had undergone an MRI scan at a private hospital in Kollam before her third delivery. Nothing unusual was observed during the procedure. As per the police inquiry, this proves that the artery forceps might have been left behind during the surgery at the IMCH. Earlier, two committees set up by the Health department had failed to find out how the instrument had entered her body. Ms. Harshina told the media on Monday that the police inquiry had confirmed her allegations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.