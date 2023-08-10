‘Botched’ surgery at Kozhikode hospital: action panel sees conspiracy behind medical board decision

August 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

An action panel supporting Adivaram native K.K. Harshina, who has alleged that a surgical instrument was left behind in her abdomen after a botched C-Section surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital in 2017, has now claimed that a conspiracy was hatched at the district medical board meeting to sabotage a police inquiry report in her favour.

In a release on Thursday, action panel chairperson Dinesh Perumanna and convener Musthafa Palazhi said that Ms. Harshina would file a complaint with the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City), seeking an investigation into the matter.

They claimed that the police inquiry had found that the instrument was left behind in her body during the procedure done at the medical college hospital. The investigating official and the public prosecutor concurred with this view during the board meeting held on August 8. The doctors on the board, including the radiologist, however, opposed this and sought to reject the inquiry report. The panel functionaries alleged that there was a high-level conspiracy behind it.

The postponement of the board meeting, earlier scheduled for August 1, was also suspicious along with the shifting of the female radiologist who was previously appointed to the board. Mr. Perumanna and Mr. Palazhi said there could have been an attempt to save the doctors and other staff from the disgrace they would have to suffer if their lapse was proved. Meanwhile, the police are reportedly planning to appeal to the higher authorities against the medical board report.