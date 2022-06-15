Booster dose for senior citizens
Booster COVID-19 vaccine will be given for those aged above 60 for three days from June 23 in Kozhikode district. District Medical Officer V. Ummer Farooq said those who had completed nine months after their second dose of the vaccine are eligible. They can be taken from all government health centres, said a release.
