Boost for fresh water lake project at Paroppady

An aerial view of the land identified for the fresh water lake project at Paroppady. | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH

The district administration has asked the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) to prepare a draft report within a month on the proposed multi-crore fresh water lake project at Paroppady for recreational activities and water sports.

This was after A. Pradeepkumar, MLA; District Collector U.V. Jose, and CWRDM Director A.B. Anitha inspected the lake on the western side of the Parappady - Kannadikkal river on Friday.

Mr. Pradeepkumar, who took initiative for the project, said the State government had decided to conserve environment and at the same time develop the unused waterlogged paddy field for promoting tourism and setting up sports and boating facilities.

He said the government had already earmarked ₹20 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the project in the 2016-17 Budget. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had given the green signal for the proposal after his meeting with officials of the Tourism Department and Regional Town Planner K.V. Abdul Malik a few months ago.

The proposed project is spread across 60 acres in Chevayur and Vengeri villages. Around 40% of the area will be conserved for waterbodies. The original plan was to build a first-of-its-kind ₹50-crore tourist spot on the outskirts of the city.

Dr. Malik, who had conducted a survey, said the land had been under paddy cultivation long ago, but it was not put to any economic use following issues of waterlogging. Even then, some peripheral plots have been reclaimed for residential purposes.

The area is connected to the Kannadikkal river by a man-made canal. It gets flooded during the monsoon, and the water flows back to the Kannadikkal river during summer.

Now, steps have to be taken to control the outward flow of water using a regulator and improve water retention in the basin, he said.

The land is in the possession of 35 persons in and around the locality. Thus, the government will have to work out a package for landowners who are willing to part with their property .

Sub Collector V. Vigneshwari , and CWRDM scientists P.R. Arun, V.P. Sushanth and T.K. Drishya were part of team who inspected the spot.