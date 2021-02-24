Book released at international film festival

KOZHIKODE

24 February 2021 23:00 IST

Cinema: Covidinu Munpum Seshavum, a book authored by Kozhikode-based journalist A.V. Fardis was released at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thalassery. Kamal, chairman of Kerala Chalachithra Academy, handed over a copy of the book to Beena Paul, IFFK artistic director. Madhu Janardhanan, academy member, spoke about the book being published by Trend Books.

