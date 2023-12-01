Book on Thirayattam released

December 01, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - Kozhikode

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai released Thirayattam: Kavulsavangalude Anushtana Rangakala, a book written by Kerala Folklore Academy award winner and Thirayattam artiste Moorkanad Peethambaran on the ritualistic art form of the northern Kerala region at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall in Kozhikode on November 30. Four ‘Thirayattam’ performers in their traditional outfit received the new book.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Pillai said sacred groves were places where the relationship between human being and nature got reinforced. The tradition of Thirayattam should be conserved as it had been a part of sacred groves, he added.

A.V. Ajayakumar, secretary of the Kerala Folklore Academy, presided over the function. E.K. Govinda Varma Raja, former Head of the Department of Folklore, Calicut University, introduced the book. M.K. Raghavan, MP, and M. Madhavikutty, secretary of Ethnic Arts Council of India, were present at the event.

