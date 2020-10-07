BOND proves a hit in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

With the latest service between Vadakara and Kalpetta, it benefits over 200 passengers

The Bus on Demand (BOND) service launched by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to offer pre-booked daily service to commuters on select routes is proving a success in Kozhikode district.

With the launch of the latest service between Vadakara and Kalpetta on Wednesday, there are now five exclusive BOND services, benefiting over 200 regular passengers.

The services are available between Thottilpalam and Civil Station, Thalassery and Calicut University, Thamarassery and Kozhikode Corporation, and Thiruvambady and Kozhikode city. Considering the warm response, four more routes between Koorachundu and Kozhikode, Balussery and Baby Memorial Hospital, Thamarassery and Calicut University, and Thamarassery and Iqra Hospital have been identified for the service.

Project coordinators said BOND services were now being explored mostly by working professionals who had earlier been depending on private vehicles or local buses. As the entry is exclusively reserved for travel card holders, the services offer a premium feel to commuters thanks to strict timings, convenient boarding options, assured seats, and non-stop travel, they added.

The routes have been fixed in such a way to benefit maximum number of commuters. Exclusive helplines have been launched to answer their queries and grievances. The trips are offered by maintaining the COVID-19 protocol. Since commuters with reserved seats do not have a chance to mingle with other travellers, they also enjoy a safe journey.

Travel cards for just five days or a month are now available at the KSRTC’s reservation desk. Though it is a premium service, officials have made it clear that they charge only reasonable fare based on the distance. Efforts are also on to add more features to the BOND service considering its popularity.

For the KSRTC, one of the biggest advantages of the service is that it can get funds in advance and use them for effective planning of trips. It is a mutually rewarding experience, as commuters can enjoy uninterrupted journey in time even during the peak hours, assured seating arrangements, and convenient pick-and-drop service.