Bomb thrown at Congress leader’s house

The house of a Congress leader was damaged after attackers allegedly threw crude bomb in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the house of A.V. Ramakrishnan, Congress Muzhakkunnu constituency vice president, was damaged in the attack. No one was injured.

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged the role of the CPI(M) in the incident. Mr. Ramakrishnan was reportedly threatened by a CPI(M) activist during the local body polls, the party said.