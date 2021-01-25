Kozhikode

Bomb thrown at Congress leader’s house

The house of a Congress leader was damaged after attackers allegedly threw crude bomb in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the house of A.V. Ramakrishnan, Congress Muzhakkunnu constituency vice president, was damaged in the attack. No one was injured.

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged the role of the CPI(M) in the incident. Mr. Ramakrishnan was reportedly threatened by a CPI(M) activist during the local body polls, the party said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 1:09:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/bomb-thrown-at-congress-leaders-house/article33652478.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY