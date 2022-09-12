Bomb squad continues surprise checks in Valayam in Kozhikode

Drive follows powerful steel bomb explosion near Nadapuram on September 9

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 12, 2022 18:03 IST

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad continued its surprise checks within the limits of Valayam police station on Monday as part of the efforts to track those worked behind a suspected explosion trial using a powerful steel bomb at OP Mukku near Nadapuram on September 9.

Though the police squad that collected evidence from the spot on Sunday interrogated three persons, it did not succeed in identifying any miscreants. “There is no clue yet on who worked behind it. Though many have come up with their statements over the suspected involvement of political workers and radical organisations in the incident, there is no solid evidence yet to prove it,” said a police officer who is part of the investigation.

He said search was intensified from Sunday as part of the efforts to prevent such incidents again in communally sensitive areas.

Along with the bomb squad, a dog squad comprising sniffer dogs is also part of the ongoing search operations in Valayam and Nadapuram areas. Deserted fields and buildings are under the scanner of checking squads. 

Impact craters had been formed on the land where the powerful steel bomb exploded. It was also confirmed that the bomb was made using highly powerful explosive materials.

