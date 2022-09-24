Body of missing boy recovered from river

September 24, 2022

He had gone missing from his home on Friday evening

Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Saturday recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy from Thamarassery who had gone missing from his home on Friday evening. The Thamarassery police identified the deceased as Mohammed Ameen, son of V.C. Ashraf. He was a Standard 3 student at GMLP School, Kalaranthiri. According to the police, the boy had accidentally fallen into the river close to his home.



