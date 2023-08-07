ADVERTISEMENT

Body of missing army man found near Kozhikode beach

August 07, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday recovered the body of K.T. Abhijith, a soldier who went missing from his home at Mayanad two days ago. His body was found near the Kozhikode beach. It was a group of fishers who spotted the floating body and informed the Vellayil police. According to police sources, the soldier was on vacation and was expected to join duty on August 10. It was on last Saturday that he went missing from his home. His motorbike and mobile phone had been recovered from the Butt road beach.

