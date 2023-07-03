ADVERTISEMENT

Body of man who jumped into Chaliyar river recovered

July 03, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

It was on Sunday that the Manjeri native along with his wife jumped into the river

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire and Rescue Services squad on Monday recovered the body of a 31-year-old man who jumped into the Chaliyar river along with his wife following some family issues on Sunday. The police identified the deceased as Jithin, a native of Manjeri. The body was recovered after a seven-hour-long search in the river.

His wife had a narrow escape as a truck driver happened to see the incident. She was brought to the riverbank with the support of a few country boat operators. However, their attempt to save Jithin failed as he reportedly could not hold onto an oar that they had extended during the rescue operation.

According to police sources, the newlywed couple left their Manjeri home on Saturday. It was around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday that they attempted suicide by jumping from the Feroke bridge. The woman who was rescued and rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital sustained minor injuries.   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US