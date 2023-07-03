HamberMenu
Body of man who jumped into Chaliyar river recovered

It was on Sunday that the Manjeri native along with his wife jumped into the river

July 03, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire and Rescue Services squad on Monday recovered the body of a 31-year-old man who jumped into the Chaliyar river along with his wife following some family issues on Sunday. The police identified the deceased as Jithin, a native of Manjeri. The body was recovered after a seven-hour-long search in the river.

His wife had a narrow escape as a truck driver happened to see the incident. She was brought to the riverbank with the support of a few country boat operators. However, their attempt to save Jithin failed as he reportedly could not hold onto an oar that they had extended during the rescue operation.

According to police sources, the newlywed couple left their Manjeri home on Saturday. It was around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday that they attempted suicide by jumping from the Feroke bridge. The woman who was rescued and rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital sustained minor injuries.   

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

