Body of jawan to be brought home

The body of the jawan A.C. Bijeesh of Perambra, attached to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who was killed after a constable opened fire at in Chhattisgarh will be brought home either on Thursday night or Friday morning.

The 32-year-old jawan was among the six personnel shot dead at the Narayanpur camp Wednesday morning. He was the son of Balan Nair and Sumati of Ayappan Chalil House at Kallode, near Perambra. He is survived by wife Amritha, who is a nurse at the Asha hospital at Vadakara, and four-year-old daughter Daksha.

Relatives said that they have been told that the mortal remains will be flown in to Kozhikode after post-mortem on Thursday. ITBP officials had telephoned Sijeesh, brother of Bijeesh, at 10 a.m. and informed that he had suffered serious injuries in a mishap. Subsequently, they realised about the demise when they contacted a colleague from Kerala attached to the same ITBP unit. The colleague had also communicated to the relatives that the ITBP constable who opened fire had an altercation with someone at the canteen two days ago.

Bijeesh had visited home in September last and had also planned to return for undertaking a pilgrimage to Sabarimala in January.