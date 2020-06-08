Kozhikode

Body of flash flood victim recovered

The body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing in the Iruvazhinji river following a flash flood on Saturday was recovered by rescue squads on Sunday. The police identified the deceased as Hani Rahman, a native of Poolappoyil in Mukkom.

The body was spotted by the rescue squads near the Thazhethiruvambadi stretch of the Iruvazhinji. It was around 8 a.m. that the search was resumed in the area on Sunday. Four groups of local volunteers had joined the search operations along with the Fire and Rescue Services units.

The boy had gone missing while bathing in the river along with four friends on Saturday. The flash flood was reportedly the result of a landslip inside the forest.

The area witnessed incessant rainfall leading to an alarming increase in water levels in rivers.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 12:06:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/body-of-flash-flood-victim-recovered/article31774739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY