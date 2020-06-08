Body of flash flood victim recovered

The body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing in the Iruvazhinji river following a flash flood on Saturday was recovered by rescue squads on Sunday. The police identified the deceased as Hani Rahman, a native of Poolappoyil in Mukkom.

The body was spotted by the rescue squads near the Thazhethiruvambadi stretch of the Iruvazhinji. It was around 8 a.m. that the search was resumed in the area on Sunday. Four groups of local volunteers had joined the search operations along with the Fire and Rescue Services units.

The boy had gone missing while bathing in the river along with four friends on Saturday. The flash flood was reportedly the result of a landslip inside the forest.

The area witnessed incessant rainfall leading to an alarming increase in water levels in rivers.