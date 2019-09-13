Body of drowned youth recovered

The body of a 15-year-old student who went missing in the sea during the Onam celebrations was recovered on Thursday. The police identified the victim as Adil Afsan, son of Mujeeb, hailing from Koduvally.

Adil was swept away by the waves while playing on the Kozhikode beach with five other friends on Wednesday. Though the fishermen and the rescue guards immediately launched the search operation, they failed to find him on time. The body was found a few metres off the Vellayil harbour. Following the heavy turnout of visitors, the police and the rescue squads had stepped up the surveillance measures on the Kozhikode beach. According to them, the incident took place at a less surveilled area near the Lion's Park. Also, the youth had been warned by some of the local fishers, they said.

Adil reached the city along with his friends from Koduvally as part of a one-day trip by bicycle. They reached the Kozhikode beach after visiting some other tourism destinations in the city.