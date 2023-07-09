ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies of two missing persons recovered

July 09, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

It was on July 5 that the 60-year old woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter went missing in Malappuram’s Kuthirappuzha river

The Hindu Bureau

After a five-day-long search, the rescue squads on Sunday recovered the bodies of a 60-year-old woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter who went missing in Kuthirappuzha river. The bodies of Susheela and Anusree were found nearly two kilometres away from the accident spot.

It was on July 5 that the two went missing in the river near Amarambalam in Malappuram district. Three other family members of the victims were saved from drowning with the support of the local rescue squads. 

According to police sources, the five-member family came to the spot to take part in the Bali Tharppanam ritual. The accident took place about 3 a.m. A sudden rise in the water level of the river following monsoon downpour was making it difficult for the rescue squads to coordinate the operations.

