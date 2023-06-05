Bodies of two drowned boys recovered in Kozhikode

June 05, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Rescue squads have recovered the bodies of two 15-year-old boys who went missing in the sea while trying to retrieve a lost football on Sunday. The victims were identified as Mohammed Adil and Adil Hassan, residents of Olavanna.

It was after a 15-hour-long search that the rescue teams managed to locate the two bodies that were found floating near the breakwater. According to police sources, the body of Mohammed Adil was recovered first around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday. It took four more hours to spot Adil Hassan’s body, they said.

Apart from the trained rescue squads, a team of local fishers had joined the search operations on their own boats. They had also brought to the spot a large fishing net to support the rescue operation.

It was around 8 a.m. on Sunday that the two were swept away. One of their friends was saved by the timely intervention of a few local fishers. The teenaged boys were part of a local football team in their village.

