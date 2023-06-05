HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bodies of two drowned boys recovered in Kozhikode

It was on Sunday morning that the two went missing in the sea while trying to retrieve a lost football

June 05, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Rescue squads have recovered the bodies of two 15-year-old boys who went missing in the sea while trying to retrieve a lost football on Sunday. The victims were identified as Mohammed Adil and Adil Hassan, residents of Olavanna.

It was after a 15-hour-long search that the rescue teams managed to locate the two bodies that were found floating near the breakwater. According to police sources, the body of Mohammed Adil was recovered first around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday. It took four more hours to spot Adil Hassan’s body, they said. 

Apart from the trained rescue squads, a team of local fishers had joined the search operations on their own boats. They had also brought to the spot a large fishing net to support the rescue operation.

It was around 8 a.m. on Sunday that the two were swept away. One of their friends was saved by the timely intervention of a few local fishers. The teenaged boys were part of a local football team in their village.

Related Topics

beaches / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.