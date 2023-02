Bodhi Charitable Society opens new office in Kozhikode

February 27, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

Bodhi Charitable Society, founded by a group of former students and teachers of Zamorins Guruvayurappan College, Kozhikode, has opened its office on the campus as part of expanding their welfare activities. College principal B. Rajani opened the facility. New office-bearers were also elected during the gathering, a press release said. ADVERTISEMENT

