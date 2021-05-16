Boat tracked by rescue squads

Kozhikode

16 May 2021 21:48 IST

Ajmir Shah, a fishing boat from Beypore which could not come back to the shore in time following rough weather conditions, was tracked by rescue squads off the Mangaluru coast on Sunday. The Coastal Police informed that all the 15 fishermen were safe on the boat.

It was on May 5 that the fishermen ventured into the sea. There were also unconfirmed reports that the boat was missing. Though the fishermen organisation leaders from Kozhikode had tried to contact the crew, it had failed to work out.

