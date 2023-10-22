HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boat races under CBL in Chaliyar on Tuesday

October 22, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Competitions as part of the second edition of the Champions Boat League (CBL) organised by the Department of Tourism will be held in Chaliyar river at. 2.30 p.m. on October 24. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the event while actor Asif Ali will be the guest of honour.

The races will start from the new Feroke bridge and end near the old bridge. As many as 12 Churulan boats, all 60 feet in length, from Kasaragod and Kannur districts will take part in the race. A boat by Cheruvannur Pourasamithi in Kozhikode will be on display. There will be thirty rowers in each boat. There will be three heats and the finalists will be selected based on their timing. The total prize money is ₹20 lakh, Joint Director of Tourism D. Gireesh Kumar told reporters here on Sunday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.