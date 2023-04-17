Boards of studies reshuffle in Calicut varsity riles academics

April 17, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The recent reconstitution of the boards of studies on various subjects in the University of Calicut has irked academics aligned to the United Democratic Front (UDF), who claim that the exercise was an attempt to ensure victory of pro-Left candidates in the upcoming Senate elections.

Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA), affiliated to the Congress, and the Confederation of Kerala College Teachers (CKCT), aligned to the Indian Union Muslim League, also alleged that ineligible people had been appointed to key posts in the boards.

Both the organisations alleged that the reconstitution had turned out to be an attempt to get votes for pro-Left candidates in the upcoming Senate elections as a majority of the members were from constituencies representing government and aided college teachers and principals, and academics from the university. Of the 80-odd members in the Senate, over 50 are from these categories, they claimed.

The KPCTA functionaries pointed out that inexperienced and junior assistant professors had been appointed as chairpersons of a number of boards. Experienced professors, associate professors, and experienced assistant professors were avoided in the selection process. Members of some other boards had no connection with the subjects at all. Zoology teachers had been picked for the board on aquaculture and chemistry teachers had been chosen for the one on biochemistry at a time when academics teaching these subjects were available in colleges. Some academics were found to be part of more than one board too.

The KPCTA leaders said that these boards perform important duties such as the revision and upgrading of the syllabus for various courses. Leaving them to inexperienced teachers would put the future of thousands of students in peril, they claimed.

Meanwhile, CKCT leaders said that the chairpersons of many boards were chosen from outside the university. While such academics were included in more than one board, senior people from the university were completely ignored. Commerce teachers had been chosen in the board for hospitality and management while English teachers got a priority in the one for women’s studies. No academics teaching West Asian studies from the university had been included in the board on the subject. In the board on Islamic History, only one teacher from the university had been accommodated. Chairpersons in all the three boards on the subject were from outside. The CKCT leaders also alleged that there were no representatives of women, minorities and Dalits in most boards.