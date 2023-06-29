Board, banners abound in Kozhikode city in the absence of strict enforcement

June 29, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

No legal action has been initiated against political parties and other organisations that have failed to remove banners and boards recently erected in connection with their district- and State-level meets in the city.

Boards erected as part of government-funded programmes too remain at various spots, thanks to delayed action by the authorities.

Though a district-level monitoring committee has made it clear that local administrators are bound to look into the matter, officials of the Kozhikode Corporation have maintained silence. Besides, the organisers concerned hardly adhere to the 24-hour deadline for removal of boards and banners in the absence of strict enforcement.

According to sources in the Revenue department, boards can be removed by local administrators after imposing fines and labour cost on erring organisers.

Boards and banners abound on the premises of indoor stadium and beach, KSRTC bus stand, Mavoor Road, and Palayam Junction. Some have also fallen on roads with rain gaining strength.

Meanwhile, some organisers claimed that they had been waiting for response from private agencies entrusted with outdoor publicity work on removal of banners and boards.

