BMH secures biggest investment in State’s private healthcare sector

With the American global investment company KKR & Co. Inc., also known as Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., signing a definitive agreement with Kozhikode-based Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH) to the tune of investment worth $300 million (₹2,500 crore), a hospital with Kerala origin has secured the biggest investment in the State’s private healthcare sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 1987 by K.G. Alexander, BMH provides 1,000-beds facility across Kozhikode and Kannur, offering world-class services with over 40 medical and surgical departments, 16 operation theatres, and 11 ultra-modern ICUs.

“Expanding our existing facilities and enhancing the quality of healthcare through sophisticated treatment options will be our top priorities. Our new hospital will soon open at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam,” Dr. Alexander told The Hindu on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also hinted at plans to launch hospitals in other States. “This investment will help us deliver better services in the healthcare sector in the future,” he added.

A statement said KKR’s investment would support BMH‘s efforts to meet the growing demand for quality, accessible healthcare services in India by building a leading pan-India network of hospitals through both organic and inorganic growth strategies.

This apart, KKR’s investment will bolster BMH’s mission to create a premier network of hospitals across India, utilising both organic and inorganic growth strategies, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.