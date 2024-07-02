ADVERTISEMENT

BMH secures biggest investment in State’s private healthcare sector

Published - July 02, 2024 08:51 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Founded in 1987 by K.G. Alexander, BMH provides services in Kozhikode and Kannur with over 40 medical and surgical departments, 16 operation theatres, and 11 ultra-modern ICUs. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

With the American global investment company KKR & Co. Inc., also known as Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., signing a definitive agreement with Kozhikode-based Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH) to the tune of investment worth $300 million (₹2,500 crore), a hospital with Kerala origin has secured the biggest investment in the State’s private healthcare sector.

Founded in 1987 by K.G. Alexander, BMH provides 1,000-beds facility across Kozhikode and Kannur, offering world-class services with over 40 medical and surgical departments, 16 operation theatres, and 11 ultra-modern ICUs.

“Expanding our existing facilities and enhancing the quality of healthcare through sophisticated treatment options will be our top priorities. Our new hospital will soon open at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam,” Dr. Alexander told The Hindu on Tuesday.

He also hinted at plans to launch hospitals in other States. “This investment will help us deliver better services in the healthcare sector in the future,” he added.

A statement said KKR’s investment would support BMH‘s efforts to meet the growing demand for quality, accessible healthcare services in India by building a leading pan-India network of hospitals through both organic and inorganic growth strategies.

