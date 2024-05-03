Blood donation camp receives warm response from Cyberpark employees in Kozhikode

May 03, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

A blood donation camp at Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode evoked warm response from employees of IT firms, earning a record procurement of 121 bags, the highest in the past six years.

Held in the Department of Transfusion Medicine and Cellular Therapy under the MVR Cancer Research Centre in the city, the camp was organised in association with Calicut Forum for IT and Zennode Technologies, besides a voluntary organisation named Hope, said a press release in Kozhikode on May 3 (Friday).

“We got excellent response,” said Dr. Nittin Henry, senior consultant in the department. “The number of blood bags we could fill this time is higher than any of such camps we conducted in six years,” he added.

Given the encouraging response, Cyberpark can conduct regular blood donation camps, considering that its employees are predominantly young. “The camp was held at a time when there is a general slide in blood donations, also owing to factors such as climate change,” Dr. Henry noted.

Cyberpark General Manager Vivek Nair, hailing the warm response from IT employees to the camp, said the proposal to hold such events at regular intervals would be considered.