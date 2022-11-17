Blood collection units without licences to face action in Kozhikode

November 17, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

As part of heightened vigil against illegal blood banks, the Drugs Control department has seized records with details of unauthorised blood collection and blood bags at a private collection unit in the city.

The unit, attached to a private hospital at Feroke, was examined by the squad following a confidential complaint on suspected violation of rules.

Officials said it was illegal to operate blood banks without permission from the Health department. They added that the seized documents were produced in court a few days ago as part of an investigation.

Action was initiated against the private collection unit in the city in view of the risk involved in blood transfusion without complying with government protocols. According to officials of the Drugs Control department, chances are high for transmission of diseases with the proliferation of unauthorised units.

They said blood collection and transfusion should be done only at facilities approved by government authorities. To ensure compliance by hospitals and blood banks, the department will go ahead with the annual inspection of blood banks, they added.

Officials also made it clear that a case would be registered against the unit on completion of verification. They said it was the first such incident exposed by the department squad in recent years in the city.

Meanwhile, legal experts said no individual or firm can run blood collection or donation centres in violation of the stipulations of the National Blood Transfusion Council. Also, separate guidelines had been issued by the National AIDS Control Organisation to prevent spread of diseases due to poor vigil, they pointed out.