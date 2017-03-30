Bloggers get a taste of Kozhikode’s hospitality

The 30 bloggers from around the world who are part of the Kerala Blog Express Season 4 had a taste of the hospitality of Kozhikode on Wednesday with the district administration and various organisations taking an active interest in hosting them. The bloggers’ day started with getting involved in the ‘Manichithrathoonu’ project of Compassionate Kozhikode. Many of the bloggers took up the brush and joined the artists who were decorating the walls of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Mananchira. They were up to a lesson in kite-flying later under the aegis of One India Kite Team that had represented the country in various international kite festivals.

The bloggers braved the early after noon heat on the Kozhikode beach and learned to manage the ‘Kathakali’ and ‘Circle’ kites under the tutelage of team captain Abdulla Maliyekkal and other members.

The Blog Express later visited Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village in Iringal.

Joint Director of Department of Tourism M.V. Kunhiraman and District Collector U.V. Jose were among those who welcomed the Blog Express team to Kozhikode.

15-day trip

The team members, selected from bloggers all over the world by the Department of Tourism, are on a 15-day trip across the State visiting scenic and historically important locales. The bloggers then turn into tourism ambassadors for Kerala by describing their experience through their widely read blogs.

The Blog Express tour will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on April 3.