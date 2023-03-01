Blast at Narippatta: bomb squad continues inspections at Nadapuram

March 01, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The bomb detection and disposal squad continued search in the interior of Nadapuram on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation into a suspected trial blast that shook residents of Narippatta. Police sources said particles of the exploded steel bombs were recovered during the two-day search carried out with the support of a dog squad from Payyoli.

The search was ordered by District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) R. Karuppasamy following unconfirmed reports that it was a trial explosion to test the power of crude bombs. Preliminary examination found that the bombs used for the trial were new.

Police officers from the Nadapuram station said they were yet to get any information on the source of the explosives. It was around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday that the explosion took place on Narippatta Road. A portion of the road was damaged in the incident.

Some local residents said the smell of gunpowder and smoke billowing from the explosion site had triggered scare. The impact was also visible on nearby residential buildings, they said.

The Nadapuram police said the inspections would continue with the support of the bomb squad to cover more areas. A few accused persons in previous crude bomb blasts would be quizzed soon as part of the probe, they added.