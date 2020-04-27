‘Black men’ strike terror in Kozhikode

The lockdown has turned out to be a period of anxiety for many residents of Mavoor and surrounding villages, with “black men” out to create trouble during the night. Even after three youths who allegedly used the disguise were arrested recently from the outskirts of the city, miscreants continue to target locals and engage in thefts and other criminal activities. The men in disguise are mostly targeting women. Though burglary was believed to be the prime motive of the “black men” initially, many are suspected to be peeping Toms or vandals. A Mavoor resident said families could not form their own squads and trap the unidentified persons due to existing lockdown norms. Only the police would be able to take action, he added.

The Mavoor police said efforts were being taken to address the residents’ concerns. Besides appointing additional patrol squads, high-end surveillance measures were already put in place, they said. Arrests were made based on complaints received from the residents of Beypore, Marad, Pantheerankavu, Payyadi Meethal, Puthoor Madom, Olavanna and Perumanna.

A majority of the complaints related to stone-pelting at houses during the night. The Beypore police arrested a man who was allegedly a drug addict. He reportedly carried crude weapons and plastic models of snakes to frighten people.

A 25-year-old man arrested by the police from Palazhi Junction used to allegedly dress in black and roam around the area to scare residents. According to police sources, his modus operandi was to scare people and then to rob their houses.

The third person arrested allegedly wanted to meet his lover after frightening her neighbours. He would reportedly dress in black and terrorise the residents of Beypore and Marad regions so that they would not step outside their houses.