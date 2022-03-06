Black-marketing of LPG cylinders on the rise in Kozhikode

Surveillance ineffective in exposing ineligible users, multiple account holders

The illegal resale of subsidised LPG gas cylinders for commercial purposes is reportedly on the rise as flaws remain in exposing ineligible users and multiple connection holders in different parts of the district. As no special squads are in action to monitor the sale, gangs engaged in hoarding and black-marketing of cylinders have managed to build a long list of clients.

Sources say a number of ineligible beneficiaries are engaged in the illegal business to make quick money. The majority of the buyers are commercial users engaged in the hotel and restaurant business. Those engaged in private cooking service for various events also depend on the illegal suppliers.

As commercial LPG cylinders are expensive, the domestic cylinders given at subsidised rates are in huge demand now. To evade scrutiny, such illegally collected cylinders are kept in isolated houses and storerooms.

Consumers’ forums too have remained silent and not sought investigation into incidents of resale and the holding of multiple LPG accounts. Some retired Civil Supplies department officials say the illegal trade can be stopped by screening out ineligible beneficiaries. Multiple account holders will have to be identified and excluded from the list, they add.

Civil Supplies department sources say surprise inspections are in full swing, covering suspected locations in Kozhikode to put an end to the black-marketing of LPG cylinders. Twelve such gas cylinders were seized from a house at Koodathayi last week, they add.