‘Black man’ held in Kozhikode

May 15, 2022 20:34 IST

The city police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly committed several thefts by appearing as ‘black man’ in different parts of the district. Anas was nabbed with the support of a crime squad from a rented house at Koodathumpoyil. He had been booked in numerous cases registered within the limits of Panniyankara, Nallalam, Medical College, Kunnamangalam and Pantheerankavu stations. The Olavanna native used to lead an extravagant life using the money he secured from thefts, the police said.