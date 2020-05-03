‘Black man’ arrested in Kozhikode

The Kasaba police on Saturday arrested a Thalassery native who appeared as ‘black man’ in various parts of Kozhikode city. The suspect, identified as Ajmal, was also suspected to be a flasher during his night time journeys in residential areas.
The police said the man was a convict in theft cases. They also seized more than 20 mobile phones and a few gold ornaments from the accused.
It was the fourth ‘black man’ arrested during the lockdown period. The miscreants had created a huge scare in residential areas.
