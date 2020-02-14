BJYM seeks NIA probe into missing of arms

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists took out a march to the Additional Director General of Police office here on Thursday seeking an NIA (National Investigation Agency) into the performance audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General which brought to light serious lapses on the part of the police in handling arms and cartridges.

The protesters who were blocked in front of the ADGP’s office at Nadakkavu here, alleged that anti-national forces were suspected of having roles in the incident and it should be probed.

BJYM State president K.P. Prakash Babu who inaugurated the protest, held Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan “accountable for the negligence” and claimed that there were suspicious attempts to hide the security flaws and foster anti-national elements within the police force. “It was an incident that put our national and State security in danger. The rifles and cartridges were found lost from an area which was always under tight surveillance,” he said.

Mr. Babu claimed that the attempt to replace the lost stock with fresh ones was the first evidence to expose the suspected role of some of the top police officers in the incident. “We will go ahead with State-wide agitation and bring to light the truth,” he said.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements near the ADGP's office to manage the protesters. BJYM State secretary T. Reneesh and district president E.Salu were among those who addressed the protest.