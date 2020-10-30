BJYM activists take out protest march in Kozhikode

They demand Chief Minister’s resignation

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists took out a protest march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) at Mananchira here on Friday, seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The march that commenced from Muthalakulam was stopped near the BSNL office at Mananchira. Riot police, deployed in large numbers, used water cannons to disperse the protesters after they attempted to break the police barricade.

BJYM State president C.R. Praful Krishnan, who inaugurated the protest, deplored the attitude of the Chief Minister for clinging on to his chair despite such grave allegations raised against his office. If Mr. Vijayan had an iota of shame, he should step down immediately, he said.

Mr. Krishnan said his organisation would not go back on its agitation until the Chief Minister had resigned. The demonstrations would continue in the coming days as well, he said.

BJYM district president T. Renish, State general secretary K. Ganesh and vice president B.L. Ajaysh addressed the protesters.