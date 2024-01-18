BJP won’t win polls because of Modi’s visit, says Satheesan

January 18, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Kozhikode

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not win elections in Kerala just because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to the State.

He told the media here on Wednesday that the people of Kerala were against communalism. “People who visit Christian homes here carrying cakes are the same ones who have set churches on fire in other States, disrupted Christian rituals, and put priests and pasters behind bars. As many as 250 churches were destroyed in Manipur [after violence broke out there last year]. The people of Kerala are intelligent enough to see through their designs,” Mr. Satheesan said, alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was a sadist who was trying to suppress people’s agitations against the government.

