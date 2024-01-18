GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP won’t win polls because of Modi’s visit, says Kerala Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan

January 18, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not win elections in Kerala just because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to the State.

He told the media here on Wednesday that the people of Kerala were against communalism. “People who visit Christian homes here carrying cakes are the same ones who have set churches on fire in other States, disrupted Christian rituals, and put priests and pasters behind bars. As many as 250 churches were destroyed in Manipur [after violence broke out there last year]. The people of Kerala are intelligent enough to see through their designs,” Mr. Satheesan said, alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was a sadist who was trying to suppress people’s agitations against the government.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.