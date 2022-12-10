BJP to launch stir against illegal constructions in Kozhikode

December 10, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to launch protests against the alleged involvement of the Kozhikode Corporation in the regularisation of unauthorised constructions in favour of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] supporters. BJP district president V.K. Sajeevan said here on Saturday that the party would obtain details of illegal construction activities in the city through the Right To Information (RTI) Act.

The move comes in the wake of a recent incident in which the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority granted permission for an alleged unauthorised construction on the Kozhikode South Beach within four days of submitting application. That the construction is done by a firm partially owned by A.N. Shahir, brother of Speaker A.N. Shamseer, triggered a controversy.

The BJP questioned the grounds on which the Corporation reinstated the construction permit which had been cancelled earlier as it was illegal. “The building is just 27 metres away from the sea shore,” said Mr. Sajeevan.