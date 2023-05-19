BJP terms ‘Theera Sadassu’ a farce

May 19, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

BJP Kozhikode district president V.K. Sajeevan has alleged that the ‘Theera Sadassu’ being organised in coastal constituencies under the aegis of Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian was a farce.

He said genuine problems faced by the fishing community had been neglected for years. The Theera Sadassu, which should have been a solace to the community that offered selfless service during the floods, has become a venue for the Minister to administer political propaganda. Complaints by people who had not received their title deeds, the homeless, and those who had not received the lumpsum grant had not even been heard, Mr. Sajeevan said, urging the government to put an end to its political drama.

Meanwhile, the BJP will observe Saturday as black day in protest against the alleged corruption by the government. BJP national committee member C.K. Padmanabhan would inaugurate the collectorate march that would begin from Eranhipalam at 10.30 a.m., a release said.

