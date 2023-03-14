BJP takes out protest march to Njeliyanparamba

March 14, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president V.K. Sajeevan has said that the situation at Njeliyanparamba was far more dangerous than that at Brahmapuram in Kochi and announced that the party would continue its agitation until the Kozhikode Corporation took steps to end the deal with Zonta Infratech Private Limited.

Opening the march organised by the Beypore constituency committee of the BJP at Njeliyanparamba on Tuesday, in protest against the alleged locking up of BJP councillors inside the plant on Monday, Mr. Sajeevan alleged large-scale corruption in the deal between the Corporation and the company, which, he said, had failed to complete biomining and capping work in four years.

“The company does not even have the basic qualifications to run the plant, let alone four other plants for which it has been roped in by the State government. The government should clarify how a company led by relatives of a former LDF convener secured contracts for these projects,” Mr. Sajeevan said.

The march was an after-effect of the alleged lock-up of BJP councillors inside the plant on Monday. The councillors claimed that they had secured permission from the Corporation to visit the plant and assess the situation there against the backdrop of allegations that the company in charge of waste management had failed to fulfil its duties. However, they were allegedly locked inside the plant when they tried to get out after visiting the site.

BJP councillors alleged that waste had been heaped at Njeliyanparamba, and a blaze could cause serious damage to the life and property of people in the neighbourhood.

District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar had also demanded that the Corporation end the deal with Zonta Infratech on Monday and had warned of protest action until the deal was cancelled. The UDF council party had demanded the Mayor to send an all-party delegation to Njeliyanparamba to assess the situation.