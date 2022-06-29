BJP takes out protest march to Kozhikode Corporation office
Party seeks probe into criminal conspiracy and forgery of documents
The protest march by the BJP to the Kozhikode Corporation office on Wednesday ended up in a scuffle between party workers and the police who blocked them in front of the Corporation office.
The march was taken out in protest against the arrest of councillor N. Sivaprasad, attack on BJP councillors, and alleged attempts to frame them in false cases. The protestors upturned police barricades in an attempt to enter the office premises.
Inaugurating the protest, BJP Kozhikode district president V.K. Sajeevan alleged that several high-standing persons in the LDF and the UDF were involved in parallel administration in the Kozhikode Corporation office. “The Vigilance should investigate the criminal conspiracy angle and forgery of documents too, besides examining revenue documents,” he said.
