BJP slams CM’s stance against Citizenship Act

Bharatiya Janata Party National Executive member P.K. Krishnadas on Friday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of challenging the Parliamentary system in the country with his open statement that the Citizenship Amendment Act would not be implemented in Kerala.

At a press conference here, the BJP leader alleged that Mr. Vijayan was trying to defy the Indian Constitution and violate his oath of office for political gains and stir up sentiments of Muslims. “This is treason and Kerala is not an independent State to resist the federal system,” he said.

Stating that the Chief Minister was trying to implement his party’s agenda, Mr. Krishnadas said such action would expose his party’s secret allegiance with those arguing for religious separatism. “The resistance to a law passed by Parliament is equal to riot and it will only aid the anti-national forces,” he argued.

He said the BJP would launch a State-wide campaign to make people aware of the actual intention of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the political intention of portraying it as anti-national. “Any citizen in the country can discuss or criticise the provisions in the Act, but that doesn’t mean that anyone can defy its implementation questioning the supremacy of Parliament,” he said.