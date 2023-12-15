BJP protests against alleged government apathy at Sabarimala

December 15, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - Kozhikode

BJP Kozhikode district president V.K. Sajeevan has said that Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan should resign if he is unable to ensure basic infrastructure at Sabarimala temple, where the number of pilgrims is increasing every year.

He was opening a protest march to the office of the Malabar Devaswom Board here on Thursday against the alleged neglect of devotees’ interests. Mr. Sajeevan alleged that though the government was getting thousands of crores of rupees as revenue from the temple, it was not coordinating the works of various departments to ensure a smooth conduct of the pilgrim season.