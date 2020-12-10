BJP pins hopes on Central schemes

V.K. Sajeevan

Kozhikode

10 December 2020 00:14 IST

People are aware about their benefits, says party district president

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president V.K. Sajeevan has said that the party hopes to make tremendous gains in the three-tier local body polls in Kozhikode.

In a chat with The Hindu, he said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had succeeded in convincing people how schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre were benefiting them. “People are now aware about schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana,” Mr. Sajeevan said.

Hundreds of families in Kozhikode, he said, were also beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana who were entitled to free Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. Also, the Centre had effectively distributed foodgrains to households in the State, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sajeevan said that the BJP had been able to come out with an alternative to the politics of the Congress- led United Democratic Front and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front. Unlike the previous polls, the party was getting a positive feedback from the electorate at State level and local level.

The BJP had won 27 seats in the district, including seven divisions of the Kozhikode Corporation. “The campaign of the BJP has now resulted in a three-cornered fight in 45 out of the 75 divisions of the Corporation,” he said.

The party had representatives in some municipalities as well as grama panchayats. “This time we hope to win a few seats in the block and district panchayat,” Mr. Sajeevan said.

He claimed that the BJP would get more seats in Feroke, Ramanattukara and Koyilandy municipalities. Also, the party would make a big difference in Kunnamangalam and Balussery grama panchayats, he said.