BJP office-bearers’ list put on hold

The list of office-bearers of the Assembly committees of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been put on hold following local-level factionalism that reflected the bitter rivalry between the groups led by party leaders V. Muraleedharan and P.K. Krishnadas. It is learnt that the tussle between the Assembly mandalam presidents with the district unit has compelled district president V.K. Sajeevan, who is identified with the Krishnadas faction, to freeze the lists.

However, local functionaries have pointed out that the list was announced without the approval of the BJP district president. The lists that have been frozen were of Kozhikode South, Perambra, Koduvally, Thiruvambadi, and Elathur. It is usual practice that mandalam presidents seek the approval of the district committee led by the president.

Most of the nominated members on the frozen list belonged to the faction of Mr. Muraleedharan, who is Minister of State for External Affairs.

