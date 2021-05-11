BJP leadership under fire for poll debacle

KOZHIKODE

Meet discusses decline in vote share

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State and district leadership has come under severe criticism for the shoddy performance of the party in Kozhikode in the Assembly polls.

An online meeting attended by State president K. Surendran, former president Kummanam Rajashekaran, State organising secretary M. Ganesh and district president V.K. Sajeevan to review the performance of the party saw participants putting the blame squarely on the leadership for the lack of coordination and ineffectiveness in the elections.

Local body polls

The BJP, they said, which nominated candidates in all the 13 Assembly segments, had failed to improve its vote share when compared with the performance in the three-tier local body polls held in December.

Its popular vote share declined by 2% in the district even as its two candidates in Perambra and Kozhikode South received more votes than in the previous Assembly elections held in 2016.

The last time, its partner Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, contested in Kozhikode South and Perambra constituencies. This could be the reason for the increase in the votes, they said.

However, two candidates - party zonal president T.P. Jayachandran and State general secretary M.T. Ramesh - increased the number of votes in Elathur and Kozhikode North respectively by over 30,000. Meanwhile, the absence of Mr. Ramesh was conspicuous in the meeting.

The party votes decreased to 27,572 from 32,702 in the 2016 polls in Kunnamnagalam where Mr. Sajeevan contested. His entry into the election scene also affected the electioneering works in other segments. Usually, the charge is given to a senior leader when the president contests the polls.

A district functionary, M. Mohanan, who was given charge, was in fact overseeing the campaign in Kozhikode North as well. The meeting decided to hold an Assembly-level reviews of the performance of the party before May 20.

Several members flayed district level leaders for holding group meetings ahead of the elections. They also demanded disciplinary action against them.

Most of the participants said that both State and district leadership had lost links at the grass-roots level.