KozhikodeKOZHIKODE 17 December 2020 22:03 IST
BJP leader hurt in intra-party clash
Updated: 17 December 2020 22:03 IST
A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader suffered stab injuries during a clash among a few BJP workers at Mukkom on Thursday.
Kozhenchery Mohanan, who sustained injuries in the clash, was admitted to a government hospital. According the Mukkom police, the clash broke out between BJP workers following a dispute over the distribution of local election funds to various booth committees. It was an internal dispute and no one sustained serious injuries, they said.
