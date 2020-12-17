BJP leader hurt in intra-party clash

KOZHIKODE

17 December 2020 22:03 IST

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader suffered stab injuries during a clash among a few BJP workers at Mukkom on Thursday.

Kozhenchery Mohanan, who sustained injuries in the clash, was admitted to a government hospital. According the Mukkom police, the clash broke out between BJP workers following a dispute over the distribution of local election funds to various booth committees. It was an internal dispute and no one sustained serious injuries, they said.

Advertising

Advertising