BJP launches satyagraha against ‘mafia’ rule in Kozhikode Corporation

Corruption to the tune of ₹500 crore in building scam alleged

The BJP on Wednesday launched a week-long ‘satyagraha’ in front of the Kozhikode Corporation office in protest against the alleged “mafia” rule in the civic body.

Opening the protest, party national executive committee member P.K. Krishnadas alleged that there was corruption to the tune of ₹500 crore in the issue of numbers to buildings. He claimed that the CPI(M) district leadership, Deputy Mayor, and some officials were involved in it. “The fire at the Cheruvannur-Nallalam zonal office on Tuesday was not coincidental. It happened in a room where the computers and the server using which numbers were illegally granted to buildings were kept,” he alleged.

Mr. Krishnadas claimed that waterlogging was being reported during monsoon because of the construction of illegal buildings. He also alleged that the United Democratic Front too was complicit in the matter.