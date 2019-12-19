BJP implementing Jan Sangh agenda: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and president of the Janata Dal (Secular) has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing the agenda of the erstwhile Jan Sangh to convert the nation into a Hindu Rashtra.

Speaking to journalists at the Kozhikode guest house here on Thursday, he said that abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution that gave special status to Kashmir was the first step in that direction. The BJP government at the Centre should not hoodwink the people just because it had a majority in Parliament, he said.

Mr. Gowda, who was on his way for a medical treatment at Kottakkal, said that protests were going on in every State against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Not only political parties but also different organisations had objected to the new law, he said. The Opposition parties were united in their protests so far and would continue do so in future. Regional parties would also be roped in to strengthen the protests nationwide.

Regarding the merger of the JD(S) and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Mr. Gowda said that leaders of both parties in State had held talks. However, nothing was discussed at the national level, he said.