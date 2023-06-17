BJP demands CBI probe into building number scam

June 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president V.K. Sajeevan has demanded that the building number scam in the Kozhikode Corporation be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Sajeevan pointed out that only 12 of the 300 cases had been registered, and that neither the Information Kerala Mission nor the Crime Branch had been able to pinpoint the real culprits in the case.

A building owner, an agent, and some officials were arrested and bailed out in one case. The suspended officials have already been reinstated. Even the State Crime Branch could not find the true extent of the scam, he said.

Mr. Sajeevan alleged that UDF and LDF councillors were equal partners in the scam, and that there were efforts to sabotage the case right from the beginning. At a time when allegations were rife that the Kozhikode Corporation was under mafia rule, only an agency like the CBI could bring out the truth in the case, he said.

